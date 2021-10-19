Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is available for pre-order

Image courtesy of CNN

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is available to pre-order at Target.

As reported by CNN, the mini-fridge will officially be available in December.

The Xbox Mini Fridge will look like an Xbox Series X and can store up to 12 beverage cans.

There are a few shelves on the side of the fridge for snacks and extras.

There is also a front-facing LED light and a USB-A port.

Microsoft states that it’s the first wave of mini-fridges that will be exclusively available in Target. Microsoft expected the Mini Fridge to sell out quickly in December.

Xbox states that it’s “working to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many fans as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022.”

For fans who want to pre-order, they can find the Mini Fridge at Target and refresh the online page if it’s sold out.