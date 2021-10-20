Woman Volunteer of the Year Nominees Honored at Reception

Arlene Herson, City Councilwoman Yvette Drucker, Mayor Scott Singer, Deputy Mayor Andrea Levine O’Rourke

Junior League of Boca Raton’s Woman Volunteer of the Year Honorary Chair’s Reception Held

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton and Excell Auto Group (Karma Palm Beach and Karma Broward) hosted the Woman Volunteer of the Year Honorary Chair’s reception on Wednesday, October 13 at Excell Auto Group. The event celebrated women volunteers in the community and honored the 22 nonprofits and their nominees for outstanding volunteer for the community’s highest award for charitable work.

“This is an especially important year to be recognizing the dedication of incredible volunteers even through last year’s pandemic and shutdown. It is a special honor to recognize and honor these giving women and nonprofits in our community” Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton said.

The honorary chair for the 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is Holli Rockwell Trubinsky. Co-chairs are Kari Oeltjen and Clara Acero. The 2021 Woman Volunteer of the Year nominees were introduced at the reception.

The Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon will be held on Friday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m. at The Boca Raton. The luncheon features a New York style runway fashion show by Saks Fifth Avenue. The luncheon celebrates outstanding women in the community nominated by nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve.

The organizations and nominees are: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra de Varona, The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, The Women’s Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, Best Foot Forward; Palmira Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theatre; Marcie Gorman, The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem Program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Caregiving Youth; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Junior League of Boca Raton; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofits First; Celine Thibault, Best Buddies in Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, The George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Boca Raton Historical Society; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; Sarah Kudisch, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

For more information on the event, email [email protected] or call 561-620-2553. Tickets to the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and sponsorship information is at www.jlbr.org

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $600,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through its focus on child welfare and community support.

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is made up of over 600 highly motivated, influential women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action of trained volunteers.

To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton