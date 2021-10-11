Liz Olszewski

Without Wings, a short film about Horses Healing Hearts, is nominated for the

36th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF)!

Boca Raton, FL – Without Wings, directed by Richard Jackson gives an inside view of how a woman’s journey of self-discovery led her to open a foundation using equine therapy to help children of parental addiction. “Without Wings” will premiere Saturday, November 6th, 2021, 3:00 pm at Gateway Cinema.

The short documentary has also gained the attention of another local film festival and PBS Health Channel. Filmmaker, Jackson, director of previous films, “Markers” & “I Am Greg Hill,” was intrigued by the mission of this non-profit – the only one of its kind in the nation. Jackson shared, “My goal in this film was to learn more about what made Horses Healing Hearts tick and then share the feeling I got when I first heard about it. Upon learning about their work, I was fascinated by the possibilities and the joy it brought to those who to attend the program. I’m drawn to individuals who build things that connect people and how we can learn to be better stewards through service.”

Liz Olszewski, founder, and executive director of HHH, gladly shared how the idea for the non-profit came about but says a village makes it happen, and the horses are at the center of the village.

Olszewski shared,

“Horses have healed mankind for ages, but we’re starting to hear a lot more about how they help people heal emotionally. Horses require us to be honest about our feelings and emotions to be around them. We call this having our “insides match our outsides.” They will connect with us only if we can connect to our true feelings. There’s no fooling a horse. The kids know it, and they trust them. It’s incredible to watch their bond.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF) features independent films from around the world. This annual event, in its 36th year, features more than 100 films and more than 250 screenings held throughout the county. Special tributes, guest appearances, seminars and parties make this one of the most acclaimed film festivals in the world. First-time filmmakers have an opportunity to display their creativity and viewers have a chance to see some new talent. The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is held at Savor Cinema and various other locations in Fort Lauderdale.

Horses Healing Hearts (HHH), a 501c3 organization, provides hope and empowerment to individuals facing adversity to connect their feelings through unique interactions with horses, leading to freedom and healing. In 2021, HHH expanded to serve individuals of all ages facing trauma and adversity – in addition to the youth affected by parental addiction they have served since 2009.

For more information about Horses Healing Hearts, visit hhhusa.org.