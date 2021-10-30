Witches Ride returns to Delray Beach this Halloween

Image courtesy of WPTV

Witches Ride will be returning to Delray Beach this year.

As reported by WPTV, the charitable event was canceled last year due to Covid-19 but will make its return this year in its 10th annual event.

On Oct. 30, 300 witches will be biking a three-mile stretch through downtown Delray.

For 10 years, the witches have been biking to give back to the Delray Achievement Center for Children and Families through donations.

Alpha Witch Andie Devoe says that they were even able to gain donations without riding last year. “I was one of the original 11 riders 10 years ago. We are so excited, there is so much pent-up energy. It is our ride forward and that is what we are saying,” says Devoe.

Jessica Hall who is with the ACCF states that the witches’ rides help the children in their programs. The donations raised help the organization support food programs and renovate playgrounds.

“The impact from the Witches Ride in the last 10 years has made over an $80,000 impact in funding,” says Hall.

Devoe says that they’ve raised $20,000 this year and it’s the most the witches have ever raised. She also states that spots are full for riding but people are welcome to come and watch, as well as judging activities after. There will be several road closures Oct. 30.