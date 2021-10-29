WINE & ALL THAT JAZZ Returns! Fri, Nov 5

“A Night of Fun, Food, and Dancing at the Boca Raton Resort & Club”

By Kenny Spahn

Get ready, Food & Wine fans – Wine & All That Jazz is almost here! After taking last year off for the pandemic (like all other events), the celebrated festival has returned. In fact, this marks the first major food & wine event in Boca since the shutdown. Considered Boca’s premier food & wine spectacular, Wine & All That Jazz returns to the Mizner Center (at the Boca Raton Resort and Club) on Friday, Nov. 5, from 7:00 to 11:00 pm.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to savor endless sampling of over 100 fine wines (including a select group from the American Fine Wine Competition), plus craft beers and spirits – along with a veritable smorgasbord of gourmet offerings from some of the area’s top restaurants, including Atlantic Grille & Bar, Max’s Grille, The Melting Pot, Mariposa, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oceans 234, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, The Boca Raton Resort & Club, and more! Also on tap: An exciting auction, with prizes from wine baskets and artwork, to resort stays and spa packages. Plus, of course, the chance to once again schmooze, network, dance to the live jazz music, and just party at the big bash!

And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, and its mission to help nonprofit members in Boca Raton, who in turn employee thousands of local professionals and improve the local overall quality of life and economic prosperity, including funding and programming support to Boca Raton public schools.

As the Boca Chamber’s Executive Vice President Sarah Pearson, proudly notes, “By combing these two events into one amazing night. The Chamber is creating a magical evening for our business leaders, and we also look forward to attracting outside members of the community to this exciting evening!” Chasity Navarro, the Chamber’s Events Manager, agrees: “This event is something we look forward to each year. It’s great to see our business leaders out enjoying themselves, and we also look forward to attracting outside members of the community to this exciting evening.”

Wine & All That Jazz – Now that’s a party!

General Admission tickets are only $75, which includes unlimited tastings of all the food, wine, beers, cocktails, chances to bid at the auction, and other assorted surprises.

Wine & All That Jazz takes place FRIDAY, November 5, from 7:00 to 11:00 pm at the Mizner Center located at the Boca Raton Resort and Club (500 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432). To purchase tickets or for more information, visit: http://www.wine-and-jazz.com. Or call (561) 395- 4433

About the Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership representing over 55,000 employees in Boca Raton and beyond. With its mission “to promote and sustain economic prosperity in Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County,” the Boca Chamber the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community’s business people to thrive by providing opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and giving back to the community.

For more information about Restaurant Placement Group, visit https://www.restaurantplacement.com

TAGS: Wine & All That Jazz, Boca Raton, Events, Food & Wine, Restaurants, Boca Chamber, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com, Wine, Restaurants