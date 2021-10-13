William Shatner from “Star Trek” returns from Blue Origin flight in space

Image courtesy of NPR

Actor William Shatner, known for his role as Captain Kirk from “Star Trek,” has returned from space.

As reported by NPR, Shatner was on Blue Origin’s second human spaceflight and did not contain a pilot, only four passengers.

New Shepard, the rocket, took off at 9:50 a.m. from the launch site in Texas.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of Blue Origin, was at the site during take-off and shook hands with all of the passengers. The launch lasted 10 minutes and one of the four passengers experienced weightlessness.

Shatner is now the oldest person to fly into space at age 90. “I’m going up into space. I don’t know how many people who can say that,” says Shatner in a promotional Twitter video.

“And it looks like there’s a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So let’s go along with it and enjoy the ride,” continues Shatner.

Blue Origin launched its first human spaceflight in July with Bezos and three other passengers on board.