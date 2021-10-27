Wick Theatre opens for full schedule after two COVID-impacted seasons

By Dale King

Boca Raton’s acclaimed Wick Theatre is up and running again for its eighth season, kicking off with the smash international hit musical, Mamma Mia! which runs through Nov. 14.

“We are so thrilled to be presenting Mamma Mia!” said Managing Executive Producer Marilynn Wick. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the popular singing group, ABBA, whose music inspired this blockbuster musical.”

Broadway stars Jodie Langel and Sean McDermott lead an all-star cast including Meg Frost, Aaron Bower and Britte Steele, among others. Tickets are $75-$95. The Tavern at The Wick is open for pre-show dining. Learn more at www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

“After the past 18 months, I think we all deserve a dose of unbridled fun, and Mamma Mia! is that and more,” Wick said. “This show ran on Broadway for 14 years and has dazzled a global audience of more than 65 million. It is the ultimate giddy guilty pleasure that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.”

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson. The musical unfolds on a Greek island where Sophie, a soon-to-be-bride, longs to discover the identity of her father. Bringing three men from her mother’s past back to the island on the eve of her wedding leads to non-stop laughs and explosive song and dance numbers.

The show features such ABBA hits as “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS.”

Larry Raben directs the show, with musical direction by Eden Marte and choreography by Stephen Casey.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Masks will be required for all guests and temperature checks will be done at the door. Actors in the various shows will undergo frequent COVID testing.

Season 8 at the Wick continues with the following:

The Winter Spectacular with Marilyn Maye and Nicholas King

Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021

Cabaret royalty Marilyn Maye and Nicholas King join forces in this holiday treat. They have devoted their lives to perfecting their style and the art of cabaret performance. Backed by a live orchestra, Marilyn Maye and Nicolas King will present a masterful holiday celebration for the entire family.

GYPSY

Jan. 6-Feb. 13, 2022

Considered by many to be the crowning achievement of the 20th century musical theatre, Gypsy focuses on the story of Gypsy Rose Lee and her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with the quintessential stage mother. With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, the songs and dialogue weave an entertaining love story.

DAMN YANKEES

March 3-April 3, 2022

This modern re-telling of the Faustian legend features includes music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Hapless real estate agent, Joe Boyd, sells his soul to the devil to help the Washington Senators win the pennant and hilarity ensues.

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

April 21-May 15, 2022

Featuring 18 hit songs from the repertoire of rock icon Neil Sedaka, Breaking Up is Hard to Do is a love letter to romance with a 1960’s beat. Starring Barry Pearl and Didi Connfrom the movie “Grease,” the show focuses on a broken-down club in the Catskill Mountains which becomes the center of love and romance for young and old alike as two girls on a weekend away find themselves in Heartbreak Hotel.

The show includes songs such as “Stupid Cupid,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Sweet Sixteen” and the title song that was a major 1960s hit for Sedaka.

For tickets and information, visit www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

—————– 30 —————–

Caption:

From left, Aaron Bower, Jodie Langel and Britte Steele star in Mamma Mia! now at the Wick Theatre.