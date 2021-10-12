Vi at Lakeside Director of Lifestyle Tamara Sawicz Receives Hero Award from Argentum

Chamber Member Update

LANTANA, FLA. (September 27, 2021) – Tamara Sawicz, Director of Lifestyle at Vi at Lakeside Village in Lantana, Fla., has been honored with a Hero Award from Argentum, the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Although officially named as an award recipient in 2020, Sawicz received the award at Argentum’s annual conference, which was held in Phoenix on September 13th, 2021. The presentation was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hero Awards, presented by Benchmark, recognize ideal representatives of people serving in the senior living field. Nominated by regional company executives and executive directors, these individuals to show the highest levels of excellence, caring, and dedication.

Sawicz was honored for inspiring others, contributing to the community, and changing the lives of residents. In her nomination, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Learning and Organizational Development Judy Whitcomb said: “With an enthusiastic and genuinely friendly attitude, Tamara exudes a passion for delivering value and benefits to those she works for and with.”

With a background that ranges from television production to social work, Sawicz continually takes action to help residents realize their dreams — whether it is helping veterans share their stories, enabling a resident to realize her life-long goal of publishing a book, or leading creative writing classes to share her love for writing and inspire others. A video project she created on veterans in her community was selected to be part of the Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives in Washington, D.C.

“We are so grateful for Tamara’s dedication and the many everyday heroes who work to serve, protect, and care for residents in the best of times and the most challenging of times,” said James Balda, Argentum president and CEO.





All 2020 honorees are profiled in the July/August issue of Senior Living Executive magazine.



About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve. In 2021, Vi was recognized by Great Places to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services and was ranked as one of Glassdoor’s “Top 100 Best Places to Work.”

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

Argentum member companies operate senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care services. Along with its state partners, Argentum’s membership represents approximately 75 percent of the senior living industry — an industry with a national economic impact of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars and responsible for providing over 1.6 million jobs. These numbers will continue to grow as the U.S. population ages.

Argentum’s programs and initiatives are driven by its membership. For more information about joining Argentum, please visit argentum.org/membership. Learn more at argentum.org.

