Think pink: Support breast cancer awareness in your local community

October is breast cancer awareness month, and for some, this month is very important. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and women are not the only victims of breast cancer.

Breast cancer can affect men too. According to the nonprofit organization Do Something, it’s expected that 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancers in 2021, according to the National Cancer Institute. It can be scary to mention cancer or even think about it, but discussing cancer can help save a life.

The best way to prevent cancer is to get screened regularly. Talking with your doctor and getting checked regularly can save your life. It’s much easier to treat cancer if caught early on and by getting tested regularly, you can help your health.

Although it may feel like there isn’t much that can be done to raise awareness, that’s not true. Various local businesses have committed to raising awareness this October. Whether it is through events or promotions throughout the month, there are many local ways to raise awareness this month. So here are a few local events that have committed to raising breast cancer awareness.

Events

“Zumba Pink Party with Bernadett”

This event will be a Zumba party where people can come together, dance Zumba and support breast cancer awareness month. Located on Publix GreenWise Market at Lakeside Centre 8210 Glades Road Boca Raton, the event will be on October 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This event will be hosted by Greenwise Market and Mind and Body Social. It is free to attend and guests are asked to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness month. For more information, visit this website.

“Meso Beach House Pink Party”

This event will be a cocktail party where the proceeds will go to benefit breast cancer programs and services at the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and the Schmidt Family Center for Breast Care. Located on Aloft Delray Beach 202 Southeast 5th Avenue Delray Beach, the event will be on October 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices start at $75 and proceeds will go to breast cancer research. For more information, visit this website.

“Breast Cancer Awareness”

This event is a seminar about what it’s like living with breast cancer and learning about what signs to be aware of. The event will be on October 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Samina Hussain, who is the founder of Sakoon Through Cancer, will be sharing her story and experience with cancer. The event is free and will be online. For more information, visit this website.

“The Big Sip – Battle of the Bartenders!”

This charity event is a battle between bartenders that will raise money for the American Cancer Society. Located on The Standard Cuisine & Cocktails 187 SE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, the event will be hosted by the campaign chair and honorary chair of Palm Beach Real Men Wear Pink. The event will be on October 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is $50 to attend and $60 at the door. For more information, visit this website.

Make sure to check with your local small business to see how they’re supporting breast cancer awareness month. And always remember to get tested and to your regular doctor checkups because it could save your life.