Theresa (Terri) Elizabeth Sansonetti, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on October 6th, 2021. A native and longtime resident of Greenwich, Conn., Mrs. Sansonetti married Douglas F. Watson in 1955. She raised their 5 children in addition to being involved in the daily operation of her husband’s successful Physical Therapy practice in Greenwich.

Terri relocated to Boca Raton, Fla. in 1978 where she acquired her real estate license and practiced interior design. In 1985 Terri married John R. Sansonetti. She enjoyed a variety of interests from riding her bicycle, bowling in a league and antiquing. Terri was a talented artist across an array of mediums from painting, watercolors, pen & ink, and drawing. She was very involved with the church and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, Fla. and Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon, Fla. Amongst all of her interests, Terri treasured family time over anything else. Her youthful spirit shined through her beautiful smile each and every day and anyone who met her knew that she was full of life, laughter and love.

Mrs. Sansonetti is survived by her brother Benjamin Futie of Greenwich, Conn., son Douglas Watson (wife Romy) of Lighthouse Point, Fla., daughters Maria Payton (husband Frazier) of Dover, Fla., and Melissa Watson of Lake Worth, Fla. In addition, Mrs. Sansonetti is survived by her son in law Thomas Strazza of Cedar Creek, Tex., 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Vera Futie, husband John Sansonetti, son John Watson, and daughter Susan Strazza.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, Fla. on October 19, 2021 at 11 am.