The World Health Organization approves first-ever malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization, or the WHO, endorsed the first malaria vaccine. As reported by Cranbrook Daily Townsman, the new vaccine is expected to stall the spread of the virus, especially in children.

The vaccine, Mosquirix, was developed in 1987 by GlaxoSmithKline. It’s the first vaccine to be authorized, however, it is only 30% effective, requires four doses and protection fades after four months.

Still, the WHO Director-General calls the new vaccine a “historic moment.”

“Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent, which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease. And we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults,” says WHO’s Africa director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

The WHO says that side effects to the vaccine are rare but can include fevers that can cause temporary convulsions.

Sian Clake, co-director of the Malaria Centre at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, states that the vaccine will be useful in the future. Clarke states that the vaccine can be used along with other tools to fight the disease.

The WHO hopes that the new vaccine will help curb the spread of malaria across Africa and other parts of the world.