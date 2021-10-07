The Wick Theatre Launches Season 8 with Mamma Mia!

Join Us for an ABBA-solutely Fabulous Show

Boca Raton, FL – The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton opens their 8th season with the smash international hit Mamma Mia! This sunny, funny mega-musical is infused with joy, nostalgia and the iconic hit songs of Swedish supergroup ABBA. Broadway stars Jodie Langel and Sean McDermott lead an all-star cast including Meg Frost, Aaron Bower, Britte Steele and more. The show runs from October 7 to November 14, 2021. Tickets are $75-$95. The Tavern at The Wick is open for pre-show dining. Learn more at www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

“After the past 18 months, I think we all deserve a dose of unbridled fun, and Mamma Mia! is that and more,” Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “This international phenomenon ran on Broadway for 14 years and has dazzled a global audience of over 65 million. It is the ultimate giddy guilty pleasure that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.”

Based on the songs of the pop group ABBA, Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus’ Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson. The musical unfolds on a Greek island paradise where Sophie, a soon-to-be-bride, longs to discover the identity of her father. Bringing three men from her mother’s past back to the island on the eve of her wedding leads to non-stop laughs and explosive song and dance numbers to ABBA hits including “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS.”

The Wick is delighted to welcome back Broadway and National touring stars Jodie Langel (Donna) and Sean McDermott (Sam). The rest of the all-star cast includes Britte Steele as Rosie, Aaron Bower as Tanya, Robert Koutras as Bill, Doug Chitel as Harry, and Meg Frost as Sophie. The show is directed by Larry Raben, with musical direction by Eden Marte and choreography by Stephen Casey.

Matinee performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 pm. Evening performances are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm.

Masks will be required for all guests and temperature checks will be done at the door.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487