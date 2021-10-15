THE BOCA RATON PUBLIC LIBRARY LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH CREATIVE STARTUPS

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL (September 15, 2021) – The Boca Raton Public Library is expanding its services to the Boca Raton community with the launch of ConnectUp/StartUp, a series of programs, classes, and resources for creative entrepreneurs, small business owners, job seekers, and online students. The Library will begin this new initiative by partnering with Southeast Florida Library Information Network (SEFLIN) to provide free access to Libraries as Launchpads, an innovative business idea accelerator program.

Creative Startups, a leading international business accelerator company (creativestartups.org), is working with libraries across the country to offer a 5-week course for entrepreneurs called Libraries as Launchpads. This self-paced program fast-tracks potential entrepreneurs from a good idea to an effective business concept, including perfecting an engaging description, identifying a customer pool, promoting business connections, and finding reliable resources for the next step to success.

“Libraries have always offered self-directed learning, workforce skills development, and business support, and we are thrilled to partner with Creative Startups in this groundbreaking program,” states Sally Clark, M.B.A. and certified Launchpad Librarian at Boca Raton Public Library. “Our goal is to strengthen connections between the Library and other community organizations that support small businesses and entrepreneurs in bringing ideas to life.”

Participants can apply from DATE to DATE for the Creative Startups program, and the course begins on DATE. An information session will be held for all participants once the application window closes, but applicants may also email any questions to Sally Clark at [email protected]. Additional information can be found on the Library’s ConnectUp/StartUp webpage at myboca.us/2048/ConnectUpStartUp.

The Boca Raton Public Library provides outstanding library services, resources, and programs that meet the educational, recreational, cultural, and informational needs of library users for the Boca Raton community.

