The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees 2021

Chamber Member Update

(Boca Raton, FL – October __, 2021) The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2021 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”

This year’s Walk of Recognition ceremony and reception will be held on Wednesday, November 17, at 6 pm, at Addison, 2 East Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432). Designed by famed architect Addison Mizner in 1926, the exquisite and historic venue is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida.

The 2021 Walk of Recognition inductees include:

+ George S. Brown, Jr., Deputy City Manager of Boca Raton and a former board member of the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, who has been pivotal in developing the positive partnership between the City and Florida Atlantic University, including the development of the new Stadium complex, Research Park, and University commons.

+ Robert K. Rollins, Jr., President of The Beacon Group, an Independent Insurance Agency, who served on the City of Boca Raton’s Parks and Recreation Board for 10 years, is Past President for both the local Soccer Association and the Boca Raton Rotary Club and has served on the Board of Directors of the FAU Foundation.

+ Edith Stein, co-founder of the Martin & Edith Stein Family Foundation which recently donated $5 million in support of a planned arts and innovation center in Mizner Park; other local beneficiaries include the Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Ballet Theatre, the Boca Raton Hospital Foundation, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

+ The George Snow Scholarship Fund, which is dedicated to helping deserving students within the community to achieve their career goals through the pursuit of higher education, awarding almost $16-million in scholarships since 1981 to nearly 2,400 Snow Scholars.

Also at the November 17 ceremony, the 2020 Walk of Recognition inductees will also be honored: Terry Fedele, the late Jay Van Vechten, and Boca Ballet Theatre, according to event co-chairs Joyce DeVita and Marta Batmasian, who originally conceived the award which has, since 1997, become an annual community program.

Tickets for the Walk of Recognition Ceremony and Reception are $85 each and can be purchased by emailing [email protected], or by calling 561.395.6766, ext. 101.

About the Boca Raton Historical Society:

The mission of the Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. After a lengthy renovation project, the Historical Society will open the new History Alive! exhibits in The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum on November 3, 2021.

The museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Available for Interview:

Mary Csar, Executive Director

Schmidt Boca Raton Historical Museum

561.395.6766 / [email protected]