Actress and music video star Tawny Kitaen’s cause of death is revealed.

As reported by USA Today, her cause of death was revealed five months after her death.

The Orange Country Sheriff’s Department states that Kitaen’s cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, a common heart disease.

Other factors include medications mirtazapine, metabolite, alprazolam, pregabalin and acetaminophen.

Kitaen’s children discussed their mother’s death in an Instagram post. “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom,” says Kitaen’s children in an Instagram post.

“We just want to say thank you for all of you. Her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life every day. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever,” continues Kitaen’s children.

Kitaen starred in the 1984 movie “Bachelor Party” alongside Tom Hanks and appeared in an episode of “Seinfeld” as Jerry Seinfeld’s girlfriend. She appeared in music videos like “Here I Go Agan,” “Back For More” and “Still Of The Night.”