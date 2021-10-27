Published On: Wed, Oct 27th, 2021

SWA Targets Small Businesses with Dec. 2 Business Opportunity Forecast Conference

The Conference begins at 8AM with a virtual networking session

County Commissioner and Solid Waste Authority Board Chair Robert Weinroth has announced the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s (SWA) Equal Business Opportunity Office (EBO) is hosting a Projects 2022 Virtual Business Opportunity Forecast Conference on December 2 to get more small businesses involved in the SWA’s purchasing opportunities. The purchasing opportunities to be presented are both for prime and subcontractor businesses. 

The Conference begins at 8AM with a virtual meet and greet and networking session. Participants will then engage in the main session where they will learn about: 

  • Projects and major purchasing opportunities in 2022 from the directors overseeing the opportunities;
  • Benefits of being a registered SWA vendor;
  • Benefits of being a Certified Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprise;
  • Accessing a small business loan;
  • Developing a business plan; and
  • Winning procurement contracts. 

The event will wrap up at noon. 

Interested business representatives should register for the Conference at SWA.gob2g.com under the “Events” tab. Call 561-640-4000, ext. 4532 with any questions.  

The mission of the EBO is to promote equitable bid opportunities for Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprises (S/M/WBEs) and to eliminate barriers to their participation in contracts with the SWA. The key objectives of the program are to:

  • Encourage S/M/WBEs to participate in the SWA’s purchasing process;
  • Promote the business development of S/M/WBEs through education and outreach to Prime Contractors, Subcontractors, Suppliers, certified S/M/WBEs and SWA staff;
  • Encourage firms to get Certified as a S/M/WBE and take advantage of Affirmative Procurement Initiatives (narrowly tailored S/M/WBE goals) in Solicitations that may increase their access to contract opportunities; and
  • Ensure that Prime Contractors fulfill their S/M/WBE subcontract commitments by contract monitoring and tracking.

Note: The SWA does not administer a “Certification Program” but accepts firms certified by State of Florida entities that have adopted certification standards and procedures similar to those of the EBO Program such as the County, School District, and Water Management District.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

