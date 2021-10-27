SWA Targets Small Businesses with Dec. 2 Business Opportunity Forecast Conference

The Conference begins at 8AM with a virtual networking session

County Commissioner and Solid Waste Authority Board Chair Robert Weinroth has announced the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s (SWA) Equal Business Opportunity Office (EBO) is hosting a Projects 2022 Virtual Business Opportunity Forecast Conference on December 2 to get more small businesses involved in the SWA’s purchasing opportunities. The purchasing opportunities to be presented are both for prime and subcontractor businesses.

The Conference begins at 8AM with a virtual meet and greet and networking session. Participants will then engage in the main session where they will learn about:

Projects and major purchasing opportunities in 2022 from the directors overseeing the opportunities;

Benefits of being a registered SWA vendor;

Benefits of being a Certified Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprise;

Accessing a small business loan;

Developing a business plan; and

Winning procurement contracts.

The event will wrap up at noon.

Interested business representatives should register for the Conference at SWA.gob2g.com under the “Events” tab. Call 561-640-4000, ext. 4532 with any questions.

The mission of the EBO is to promote equitable bid opportunities for Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprises (S/M/WBEs) and to eliminate barriers to their participation in contracts with the SWA. The key objectives of the program are to:

Encourage S/M/WBEs to participate in the SWA’s purchasing process;

Promote the business development of S/M/WBEs through education and outreach to Prime Contractors, Subcontractors, Suppliers, certified S/M/WBEs and SWA staff;

Encourage firms to get Certified as a S/M/WBE and take advantage of Affirmative Procurement Initiatives (narrowly tailored S/M/WBE goals) in Solicitations that may increase their access to contract opportunities; and

Ensure that Prime Contractors fulfill their S/M/WBE subcontract commitments by contract monitoring and tracking.

Note: The SWA does not administer a “Certification Program” but accepts firms certified by State of Florida entities that have adopted certification standards and procedures similar to those of the EBO Program such as the County, School District, and Water Management District.