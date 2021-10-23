State Sen. Polsky has been diagnosed with breast cancer

State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, has announced that has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As reported by CBS 12 News, Polsky issued a statement that said she has Stage 1 breast cancer.

The statement that was issued on Oct. 22 also states that Polksy has undergone treatment to have lymph nodes and a tumor removed. She states that she will begin radiation treatment in the coming days.

“At this point, the prognosis is very positive, and I know I am in excellent hands and am receiving nothing but the best care from my oncology team at the Lynn Cancer Center at the Boca Regional Hospital. I do however anticipate missing some committee weeks (undetermined at this time) and fully expect to be back at 100% for the beginning of the legislative session in January,” says Polsky.

Her announcement comes three weeks after Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

Polsky stressed the importance of getting tested early for breast cancer. She also said that “without a doubt, my prognosis might be very different had I ignored the early signs. As such, I implore everyone to learn the techniques of self-examination and make sure to get a mammogram every year.”