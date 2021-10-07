SAS of Boca Raton Launches Mobil COVID-19 Testing

Chamber Member Update

I would like to introduce myself and my company. My name is Dan. I am a Health educator and founder of SAS of Boca Raton. SAS is a medical company that specializes in On-Site Covid-19 antigen testing.

Testing remains one of the most powerful forms of weaponry in combating the SARS-CoV-2. With full understanding of how difficult it is for citizens to wait in line and get tested, SAS has come up with a plan. We come to you for testing. Either to a home, place of business, airport, school, cruise ship, care giving facility, theatre or event place, there is no job that is too big or too small for SAS to tackle.

SAS is affiliated with the Cambridge Medical Institute. With 4 large campuses in the State of Florida, and an abundance of medical professionals trained by SAS on how to properly administer Covid-19 antigen as well as anti-body tests, SAS can deploy as many medical professionals as needed for each testing site.

SAS also has a medical supply division, which allows us to purchase test kits at a significantly reduced rate, which in turn, enables us to provide discount pricing to our customers in need of testing.

Our tests are authorized by the FDA, through the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and approved by the CDC for flight travel. They are non-evasive and only require sampling with a foam nasal swab, which runs around the inside tip of the nostril. Results are given in less than ten minutes.

SAS is a licensed government vendor for the State of Florida can bid on government jobs.

For large events, we can provide testing as low as $35 per test. A logistics conversation will help us determine the price, so please feel free to contact me and I will be more than happy to assist you with your testing needs.

To Learn more about our services, contact us today:

(561) 303-5519

https://sasbocaraton.org/

We look forward to helping you and your loved ones stay safe.