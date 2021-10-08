Santa Claus is back in Town! Boca Raton Toy Drive Kickoff Party A Success

The Boca Raton Toy Drive is back for its 15th year and better than ever.

On Thursday, October 7, the Boca Raton Toy Drive held it’s official kick-off party at The Pavilion Grille in Boca Raton and it was a resounding success.

Santa Claus was in the house bringing holiday cheer as he prepared his wish list for all the toys he received last night.

Members from the Rotary Club of Boca Raton and Rotary Club of Boca Raton West were present for the kickoff party as well as Diane Witt and Allen Konis who were representing the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton.

Rotary District 6990 Assistant District Governor Lori Konis was also in attendance and brought toys to support the cause.

The event, which was first put together by Douglas Heizer and David Wilson in 2006 and since then Heizer grew the event from just one Rotary Club to include all local Rotary Clubs in Boca Raton to collect toys for the unprivileged children in our area.

Last year, while doing a hybrid event in which the Boca Raton Toy Drive collected toys as cars pulled up and opened their trunks filled with toys, the event was a success and collected hundreds of toys for the needy children in our community.

For those who are interested in helping, there are two ways to do it. Boxes will be placed in certain business throughout the city in the coming weeks, but the best and easiest way to help is by going to the Boca Toy Drive Amazon Wishlist, https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2Q4OYU5Q4USB3 and buying toys there that will be delivered directly to Santa Claus in the North Pole.