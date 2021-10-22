R&B Star Tommy DeBarge has died

Image courtesy of Metro

R&B musician from the band Switch, Tommy DeBarge has died at age 64.

As reported by Metro, DeBarge died on Oct. 21 due to liver and kidney failure.

DeBarge’s daughter states that the musician also had Covid-19 earlier this year.

His death was confirmed by his sister Etterlene ‘Bunny’ DeBarge who shared the news on social media.

In the post, Etterline writes, “Rest peacefully in Heaven, Dearest Thomas DeBarge. Prayers for my family we lost Tommy! He has gone to be with the Lord!”

DeBarge was reportedly in the hospital a few weeks before his death.

DeBarge performed in the R&B group Switch which was very popular in the 70s. The band was most known for their songs “They’ll Never Be,” “Love Over & Over Again” and “I Call Your Name.”

Band members include Gregory Williams, Eddie Fluellen, Jody Sims, Phillip Ingram and DeBarge’s brother Bobby.