Pumpkinpalooza at Palm Beach Zoo

Thursday Oct 28th – Sunday Oct 31st (Zoo Opens at 9AM)

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants residents to know the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is celebrating the spooky season by delighting the animals with some extra special treats. Pumpkinpalooza at Palm Beach Zoo is Thursday, October 28 through Sunday, October 31, 2021. The Zoo is inviting the community to come out in costume and celebrate the season, while the animals receive the treats.  

From tortoises and bears to alligators and squirrel monkeys, animals will be served up some seasonal fun. See the full Pumpkinpalooza schedule below. 

For humans, the Zoo’s Tropics Café is featuring a selection of seasonal favorites including special brews for adults and apple cider for the younger crowd. 

The weather is mild and it is a great time to stroll the 23-lush tropical acres of Palm Beach Zoo, and find out what a porcupine does with a pumpkin!

Thursday, October 28, 2021 

  • 10:00 AM – Aldabra Tortoise 
  • 11:15 AM – Spider Monkey 
  • 12:00 PM – Black Bear 
  • 2:15 PM – Porcupine 
  • 2:45 PM – Rhinoceros Hornbill 

Friday, October 29, 2021 

  • 10:00 AM – Capuchin Monkey 
  • 11:15 AM – American Alligator 
  • 12:00 PM – Malayan Tiger 
  • 2:15 PM – Stella Macaw 2:45 PM – Giant Anteater 

Saturday, October 30, 2021 

  • 10 AM – Lemur 
  • 11:15 AM – Southern Ground Hornbill 
  • 12:00 PM – Otter 
  • 2:15 PM –  Goeldi’s/Golden Lion Tamrin/Agouti  
  • 2:45 PM – Capybara  

Sunday, October 31, 2021 

  • 10:00 AM – Aldabra 
  • 11:15 AM – Squirrel Monkey 
  • 12:00 PM – Jaguar 
  • 2:15 PM – Porcupine 2:45 PM – Stella Macaw 

Did you know? Candy isn’t so dandy for wildlife. Many candy brands contain palm oil that, when not harvested sustainably, becomes harmful to animal habitats like the rainforests of Malaysia where siamangs and tigers dwell. Choose your Halloween candy from the list of brands that use sustainable palm oil practices. The 2021 Halloween candy-buying guide can be found here. Our tiger and siamang families thank you on behalf of their cousins in the wild! 

About Palm Beach Zoo – For more than 50 years, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has provided visitors with up-close and personal animal encounters that connect people to wildlife. Palm Beach Zoo guests explore a WILD ecosystem thriving on 23 lush, tropical acres while discovering hundreds of exotic animals. Visitors enjoy interactive animal experiences, nature and water play, and a lakeside cafe. Palm Beach Zoo participates in AZA Species Survival Plan® programs, ensuring healthy animal populations for rare and endangered species. The impact of a visit to Palm Beach Zoo extends beyond the gates, inspiring people to take action and save wildlife in wild places. For more information, visit PalmBeachZoo.org.

