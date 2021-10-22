Promise Fund of Florida Reforming Cancer Care with Pink Boots on the Ground

New Initiative Promotes Nonprofit’s Mission to Provide Health Equity to Underserved Women

Boca Raton, FL – The Promise Fund of Florida is taking action to reshape breast and cervical cancer care for the more than 85,000 uninsured and underserved women in Palm Beach County with “Pink Boots on the Ground.”

The grassroots initiative will feature wearable pink boots as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to bring health equity to all women in need. Florida currently ranks 49th in the nation for the number of uninsured women under age 65.

The Promise Fund of Florida’s mission is to save lives by reducing the number of late-stage breast and cervical cancer deaths by providing subsidized screenings, diagnostic, and cancer care. The nonprofit currently partners with seven heath care providers, including free clinics and federally qualified health centers. They also provide Promise Fund of Florida Navigators to eliminate all barriers to care for patients from screenings through treatments, if needed. So far this year, they have helped provide screenings and cancer care, navigated, or supplied breast and cervical education to more than 10,000 women.

“The Promise Fund of Florida team is thrilled to launch our “Pink Boots on the Ground” initiative to bring more awareness to our community that all women deserve to have equal access to healthcare. We are excited to bring our community together and march to celebrate this grassroots effort to ensure that we save women’s lives. The Promise Fund of Florida wants our community to know that we can connect all women to breast and cervical screenings, diagnostic, and treatment. We are eager to put on our pink boots and march together for health equity,” says Promise Fund of Florida Director of Operations, Karen Patti.

The “Pink Boots on the Ground” initiative officially launches in early 2022, but Promise Fund of Florida board members and staff will be wearing their pink boots this month in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They encourage others to do the same.

For more information, visit promisefundofflorida.org or call 877-427-7664.