PBSC theaters to launch new season

Palm Beach State College’s three theaters at its Belle Glade, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens campuses are gearing up for their 2021-2022 performing arts season that begins in January with a diverse lineup of performances.

Martha Graham Dance Company

With the theme “See it Live,” the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, Duncan Theatre and Eissey Campus Theatre staff are hoping patrons will be excited to return for more in-person performances. Two of the theaters also are celebrating milestones this season, including the 40th anniversary for the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center and the 35th anniversary for the Duncan Theatre.

The lineup varies at each theater and includes a wide range of musical and dance performances, as well as tributes to legendary artists like Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston and Linda Ronstadt. It also features a return of popular events, including Drumline Live, an international tour based on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching band tradition. For the first time, the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is launching a gospel music series.

“We are extremely excited about our dynamic schedule and the opportunity to have more live performances as we continue to return to some sense of normalcy,’’ said Mark Alexander, theatres executive director. “We have something for everyone this year, and we look forward to seeing our patrons.”

Individual tickets go on sale Oct. 14. Details about the performances, ticket prices and options to purchase tickets are available at www.palmbeachstate.edu/theatre or by calling the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at 561-993-1160, Duncan Theatre at 561-868-3309 or the Eissey Campus Theatre at 561-207-5900.

The 2022 schedule includes:

Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center – Belle Glade

Professional Guest Artists Series

The World of Musicals – Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Singing Contractors – Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Motones vs. Jerseys: In Concert – Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Pam Tillis Trio – Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico – Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

Gospel Series (New This Season!)

Blind Boys of Alabama – Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Helen Miller-Best – Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Special Event

Drumline LIVE! – Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Duncan Theatre – Lake Worth

Friday Night MODERN DANCE Series

Parsons Dance – Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance – Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

PILOBOLUS: The Big Five-Oh! – Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Martha Graham Dance – Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Saturday Night Modern Dance Series

Parsons Dance – Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance – Saturday, Feb 5 at 8 p.m.

PILOBOLUS: The Big Five-Oh! – Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Martha Graham Dance – Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

CLASSICAL Café Series

Rolston String Quartet – Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Lysander Piano Trio – Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Verona Quartet – Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Omer Quartet – Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

JukeBox Series

The Music of Sam Cooke – Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Motones vs Jerseys: In Concert – Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Shake, Rattle & Roll – Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

Sinatra with Matt Dusk – Monday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

MIX TAPE Series: Top 40 Hits of the 70’s & 80’s

The Greatest Love of All – Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.

What A Fool Believes – Monday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

CAL: Eagles – Their Greatest Hits – Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

MIX TAPE Series: Rock ‘n Roll of the 70’s & 80’s

The Machine – Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

The Hillbenders: WhoGrass – Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

CAL: Led Zeppelin II – Tuesday, March 1 at 8 p.m.

Special One-Night Only Events

Drumline LIVE! – Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Malevo – Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Eissey Campus Theatre- Palm Beach Gardens

ROCKIN’ RADIO Series

The Bronx Wanderers – Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

The Brit Pack – Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

ELO Experience featuring Evil Woman – Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Love is a Rose – Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

Special Presentations Series

The World of Musicals – Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

The TEN Tenors: Love is in The Air – Monday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

The Opera Locos – Wednesday, April 6 at 8 p.m.

The programs of the Palm Beach State College theaters are funded in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County; Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and the Tourist Development Council. Palm Beach State College gratefully acknowledges these partners, grantors and funders for their support of our season events.