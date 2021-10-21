PBSC ranks among Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanic students

Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine has named Palm Beach State College among the top 100 institutions in the nation for Hispanic students.

PBSC ranks 10th for degrees conferred for Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities majors. The College also ranks 33rd for the total number of associate degrees granted and 38th for the total enrollment among four-year schools.

The Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics rankings, published in Hispanic Outlook Oct. 12, is based on 2019-2020 U.S. Department of Education data from surveys. The national publication publishes the rankings annually.

Hispanics are one of the largest student populations at PBSC, and in 2014, the U.S. Department of Education designated the College as a Hispanic Serving Institution. To qualify for the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, PBSC’s enrollment had to reach at least 25 percent Hispanic in the year prior to applying for the designation. Although the Hispanic population has grown through the years, PBSC reached the required threshold in 2013. Now Hispanics make up 33% of the student population, rising from 6,294 in fall 2010 to 8,891 in fall 2020.

Last year, the College received its second HSI grant since earning the designation.