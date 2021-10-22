Palm Beach Outlets to Host Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ 13th Annual Deck the Palms Boutique Market

Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ Largest Fundraising Event to be Held Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Palm Beach Outlets

Boca Raton, FL- Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) will host the Deck the Palms Boutique Market presented by the Junior League of the Palm Beaches on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The 13th Annual Deck the Palms Holiday Boutique Market will feature an outdoor marketplace with more than 130 local and international artisans, clothiers, jewelers, specialty gifteries,

culinary vendors, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Social distancing and safety precautions will be followed.

“We are delighted to host the Deck the Palms Boutique Market at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “This festive boutique marketplace is the perfect stop for holiday shopping, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit groups supported by Junior League of the Palm Beaches,” she adds.

Deck the Palms is the Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ largest annual fundraising event. The market will be open to the public with $5 daily admission (children 18 and younger are free). 100% of proceeds from the event go toward supporting the community programs of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to come together and help those in the community. Deck the Palms is not only a fun event, but it’s also an important fundraiser that benefits our work in the community and the many nonprofit partners we work with,” said Alexandra Chase, President of Junior League of the Palm Beaches.

Junior League of the Palm Beaches

Now in its 80th year, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our 600 volunteers dedicate more than 2,000 hours every year to training our members and supporting more than 20 community nonprofit partners. For more information, visit JLPB.org.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach Outlet, Michael Kors Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Lacoste Outlet, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Factory House, Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store, and TUMI Outlet Store – Coming Soon. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.