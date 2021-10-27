Palm Beach County Commissioner’s Corner

By: Robert Weinroth

There’s a lot going in Palm Beach County (especially as the pandemic releases its grip on our community). Here’s a brief update on what’s happening around our town …

Redistricting Process

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) is currently working with staff to develop commission district maps based on the 2020 Census results.

All proposed map changes must adhere to a redistricting criteria such as population equity (with 10% or less variance among district populations). Other factors include compactness, municipal boundaries and preservation of the core of existing voter districts.

The public is encouraged to participate at the public and/or virtual meeting(s) or submit their comments online.

October 25, 2021: Virtual Town Hall Meeting – register here

November 2, 2021: BCC public meeting to review conceptual maps

November 23, 2021: BCC public meeting for Permission to Advertise an ordinance amending commission district boundaries

December 7, 2021: BCC public meeting for the adoption of an ordinance amending commission district boundaries

Some important information to consider:

Between the 2010 and 2020 census, the county grew by 172,057 people, increasing from 1,320,134 in 2010 to 1,492,191 in 2020 (over a 13 percent increase).

Demographic statistics countywide are as follows:

57.34% white alone

17.59% black alone

23.45% Hispanic (of any race)

13.96% two or more races

Census overview by commission districts

Building safety update

With the structural failure of Champlain Towers South in mind, the BCC recently received assurances from county staff that over 100 county building inspectors have, and will continue to, remain focused on responding to unsafe buildings, no matter the age.

With the next legislative session in Tallahassee set to convene in January, Commissioners agreed to defer implementing a reinspection program for high-rises to determine if a statewide system of oversight will be approved.

﻿Residents are encouraged to continue to report any perceived unsafe condition they observe to facilitate quick remedial action, where necessary. If you see something, say something!

Additionally, the Building Division recently sent letters to property owners encouraging them to conduct safety inspections for buildings 25 years or older, or waterproofing inspections for younger buildings, to help prevent future deterioration.

The BCC also requested staff further enhance communications with the public to encourage people to report structural problems.

Electric aircrafts coming to PBIA

Electric passenger airplanes are coming to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)!

Known as vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), these jets feature ultra-low-noise electric engines designed to travel short distances.

A lease was approved by the BCC with Ferrovial Vertiports Florida, a global infrastructure operator that is working with Lilium, the aviation company that develops and services the jets. PBIA is part of its vision to create an alternative transportation network connecting locations across Florida.

The infrastructure development will generate over $54 million in economic benefits for the county and create 150 jobs with salaries averaging $67,000 while reducing Co2 emissions by 6,000 tons per year.

The initial capital investment made by Ferrovial is $7 million, and operations are contingent on governmental approvals (i.e. FAA). Operations are anticipated to begin 2023/24.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru

Irvin Lippman, Executive Director – Boca Raton Museum of Art

The world premiere exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, recently opened at The Boca Raton Museum of Art, and it’s a must see!

The exhibit features one of the most stunning selections of priceless artifacts, including an impressive collection of gold, to ever tour the globe.

It also features a multi-sensory virtual reality experience transporting visitors back 3,000 years for an immersive journey to the ancient ruins.

The exhibition ends March 6, 2022, before it travels to only two additional cities in the world. For more information, click here.

Palm Beach County is proud to support this world-renowned exhibit as it drives cultural tourism to the county.

Brightline trains resuming on November 8

Brightline recently announced their service will resume on

Nov. 8 between Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Some highlights include:

New interactive app

More food and beverage choices

Safety improvements including drones and high-distance cameras

New in-station experiences

In the near future, Brightline will offer services to connect riders to their network with transportation options such as free shuttles within five miles of their stations.

Click here for more information including specials such as “first ride free” and discounted fares!

Nonprofit highlight: Brain Bowl Events, Inc.

Brain Bowl Events, Inc. is a local nonprofit that raises awareness, understanding and support for residents in our community with Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease or dementia.

In Palm Beach County alone, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia affects approximately one in three individuals over the age of 65.

For more information on the organization and upcoming events, click here or contact Pamela Higer-Polani at (561) 496-4222.

A free family fun event at Daggerwing Nature Center

Halloween happenings

1435 Park Access Rd, Boca Raton

Trunk-or-Treat at

PBC Cooperative Extension

559 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach

History Corner

At the end of the American Civil War (1861-1865), southeast Florida was a wilderness only recently made safe from attack. The first settlers in what became Palm Beach County lived around Lake Worth Beach, which at the time was a 22-mile-long enclosed freshwater lake.

They built their houses on Hypoluxo Island, near the south end of Lake Worth Beach and on the east side of the lake, which would later become the Town of Palm Beach.

The shores of Lake Worth Beach were a dense jungle in the 19th century

