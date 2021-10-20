Orange Ribbons for Jaime Launches 2nd Annual Nationwide Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser

FEATURING Special Guests Tara Strong, Alyssa Milano, Ben Stiller, and many more! Honoring Daughter Murdered in the Parkland School Shooting

Boca Raton, FL – On February 14th, 2018 Jaime Guttenberg, along with 16 other victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was tragically murdered by a troubled former student. She was only 14 years old. Following the tragedy, Jaime’s parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, formed Orange Ribbons For Jaime (ORFJ), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to honor their daughter by supporting causes important to her in life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short.

Because one of Jaime’s greatest passions was dance, ORFJ created a Nationwide Dance-A-Thon to raise money for programs that the organization supports. This includes funding a college scholarship that was created in honor of Jaime, as well as a new initiative they are launching to help support families affected by gun violence.

ORFJ’s 2021 Dance-A-Thon will be the organization’s second annual fundraising event. They will be kicking it off with a Virtual Dance Party for ALL ages & abilities on October 23rd from 7PM – 9PM EST, as well as in-person dance parties at locations across the country from 10/1 – 10/23. All registered participants, regardless of where they will be participating, will have access to the Virtual Dance Party, which will feature special guests Marinda Davis, Mark Hamill, Ben Jackson,

Brandon Jenner, Jessica Kirson, Jeanine Mason, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Tiler Peck, Ben Stiller, Tara Strong, Bradley Whitford, Chiara Gonzalez, and more! There will be prize incentives for the largest overall fundraiser, who will receive 4 Billy Joel tickets and a $1,000 gift card.

● WHO: All are welcome to register! Participants of ALL ages & abilities will be dancing in support of Orange Ribbons For Jaime, a 501(c)(3) created in memory of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg.

● WHERE: Online as well as at various locations nationwide.

● WHEN: Virtual Dance Party is October 23rd from 7 – 9PM EST. In-person dance parties will be happening 10/1 – 10/23 (Date and Time for in person locations will vary).

● WHY: To raise funds and awareness for programs that support causes important to Jaime in her life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short. This includes a college scholarship created for kids of ALL abilities, as well as a new initiative the organization is launching to help support families affected by gun violence.

● HOW: Participants can sign up online at orangeribbonsdance.com. Registration costs $25 per participant, and ALL participants will receive a link to the Virtual Event, as well as a link to raise incremental funds. There will be prize incentives for the largest overall fundraiser, who will receive 4 Billy Joel tickets and a $1,000 gift card.

For more information, please visit orangeribbonsdance.com.