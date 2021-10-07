Mike Burke becomes superintendent of Palm Beach County’s School District

Mike Burke is now the permanent superintendent of Palm Beach County’s School District. As reported by WPTV, school board members unanimously voted in favor of Burkee on Oct. 6.

Burke has been serving in the interim position since July after the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.

School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri states that he is working on a contract for Burke to officially become superintendent. Board members will then vote on the contract in a meeting on Oct. 20.

Burke has worked in the Palm Beach County school district since 1998. Since assuming his interim role in July, Burke has worked with critical topics like mandating masks in Palm Beach County schools without the option to opt-out.

“I think we have the right person in the right seat right now,” says School Board Vice Chair Karen Brill.

“Resoundingly, everyone that I ask is so thrilled with his level of engagement, his intelligence, his knowledge of the subject, his years of experience in the system,” says Board Member Erica Whitfield.

Many other board members are in favor of Burke becoming superintendent, stating that it’s not the time to search for someone to fill the position. “This is not the time for Palm Beach County to do a search,” says Board Member Marcia Andrews

“We are lucky at this point. And I don’t believe we can find anybody in the country that has both the financial background — which the district sorely needs with a $4 billion budget — and an academic background that Mr. Burke certainly has,” says Barbieri.

Burke has previously served as chief operator, budget director and chief financial officer for the Palm Beach County School District. Before working with the Palm Beach County School District, Burke worked as a budget analyst for the Broward County Public Schools.

“I am truly honored to lead this great district. I know it’s a demanding job, but I feel like I’m prepared for it,” says Burke.