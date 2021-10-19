Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The City of Boca Raton has received Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funds (CDBG-CV) from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the amount of $357,280. These funds are for City homeowners and renters who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic and will assist City residents through two programs: the Rental Assistance Program and the Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention Assistance Program. Online applications began this morning at 8:00 a.m.

Businesses using cash applications such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal for business transactions will see changes in what those applications will report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on January 1 due to a new law from the IRS. This new law does not affect personal transactions, but will require cash applications to report aggregate business transactions of $600 or more to the IRS. The previous threshold was $20,000. If you fall into the $600+ on income in cash applications, you will receive a 1099-K form from the IRS. To learn more about this new change, click here, and proceed to page 88 of the document.

The Boca Raton Resort Hotel and Beach Club is looking to fill 600 new full and part-time employment positions. On Thursday, November 2 and November 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. inside the Mizner Center, the Resort will hold a career fair with on-the-spot hiring. The Boca Raton’s comprehensive employee benefits include competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, insurance (health, dental, vision), career advancement, paid time off (PTO), 401k plan, free onsite covered staff parking, and community philanthropy. If you would like to extend or start your hospitality career at one of the most luxurious resorts in the world, click here to learn more and schedule a career fair interview.

Beginning October 24, it will be necessary to always include the area code as part of the phone number you are dialing. This change was necessitated by a Federal Communications Commission order adopting 988 as the three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. This change will make it easier for people in crisis to reach the hotline, like 911 is for emergencies. 988 will begin July 16, 2022. Until then, 211 will remain as the three-digit lifeline number.

I look forward to seeing you at our upcoming Wine & All that Jazz event on November 5 at The Boca Raton. For the first time, this premier Boca Raton party will be combined with the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Auction. Not only will you be able to enjoy an extensive array of wine, spirits, beer and dinner by the bite from some of Boca’s top restaurants, you will also have the opportunity to bid on exciting auction items from wine baskets, resort stays, spa packages and more right from your phone using BidPal! To ensure a successful auction, please consider donating an item to the event. Please contact Chasity Navarro to participate. During all of this, you will enjoy live Post- Modern Jazz music. As the event heats up, the music will transition to tunes from yesterday and today offering the perfect setting for a dance party. Whether you are a wine connoisseur, shopping for the holidays, or just looking to enjoy a great party in South Florida, start your holidays off right! For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

This past week, our community lost a friend and true public servant. Bill Hager spent a lifetime dedicating himself to serving the communities in which he lived, beginning in Iowa, where he grew up. Among other positions he held in the state of Iowa, Bill was the Assistant Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner and Chief of Staff to United States Congressman Tom Tauke. More recently here in Florida – he served on the Boca Raton City Council, including Deputy Mayor, and in the Florida Legislature as a member of the Florida House of Representatives. Bill was a champion for the free enterprise system and a strong supporter of the Chamber. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1997 -1998 and was my first Board Chair when I started my career at the Boca Chamber. His leadership helped shape the future success of the Chamber for years to come. I will miss that Hager wit and smile. His loss will be strongly felt within Boca Raton, Palm Beach County and the entire state of Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Martha, and his two daughters, Mackenzie and Madison.

Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer ready – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

