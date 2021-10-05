Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

As the economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses continue to struggle to find qualified candidates to fill open positions in a cross-section of industries. The Chamber recognizes this ongoing challenge and is taking action to help address it. We are holding a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, November 3rd from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Participating businesses will have their own virtual booth with the ability to showcase their brand and work culture by adding images, documents, videos, unlimited job postings and access to live reporting and post-event reports. In addition, each business will be able to view exactly who has visited their booth, view all attendees’ resumes and invite attendees to speak in a private chatroom or video to conduct on-the-spot interviews. For more information or to register, click here.

In addition to the Chamber’s virtual job fair, the City of Boynton Beach will be hosting an in-person job fair on Thursday, October 14th from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the City’s Arts and Cultural Center. The City’s job fair is intended to identify candidates interested in working in the transportation and logistics industries and will feature such companies as the City of Boynton Beach, Amazon and Palm Tran. For more information or to register, click here.

﻿I hope you will join us on Wednesday, October 20th, at the Boca Chamber from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm for our Annual Open House as we celebrate National Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Day. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with members of the Chamber professional team, as well as meet and connect with other Chamber members and businesses interesting in joining the Chamber. You can fill up on delicious candy and tasty “Chamber nuggets of knowledge” as you “trick or treat” through the Chamber offices. You definitely don’t want to miss out on participating in the: guess how many pieces of candy corn are in the jar contest! The winner receives a gift basket which includes tickets to several Chamber events and an ad in our quarterly magazine. The Open House is a great time to connect, learn and maximize your engagement with your Chamber, as well as a great opportunity to introduce new business professionals to all the benefits the Boca Chamber has to offer. So that we have enough candy, RSVPs are required. Please click here to register.

The City of Boca Raton has introduced a new communications initiative to build a stronger and unified connection with the City’s residents, visitors, and businesses. The initiative will introduce a website refresh with new design elements, the launch of a new app to report concerns, and a text messaging notification service. The City’s website now features a modern, sleek design with improved features. Visitors will notice a new website symbol which links Boca Raton’s past with its future. It incorporates the sails from the official City seal in a modern look that signifies new horizons and the City’s progression toward an innovative and sustainable future. The App will provide a faster, at-your-fingertips tool to instantly report a concern to the City, see a real-time map of all reported concerns, check beach conditions, pay your water bill, find resources for new residents, and discover things to do in Boca Raton.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

10/5 – 12:00 p.m. International Businesses Alliance Roundtable – Virtual Event

Speaker: Susana Sierra, CEO, BH Compliance

Topic: Compliance and its Impact on International Business

Click here to register

10/6 – 8:30 a.m. Tech Workshop – Cyber Security – Virtual Event

Speaker: Rick Mancinell, Founder and CEO, C3Complete

Topic: Steps to Take to Avoid Being Hacked & Policies to Protect Your Account

Click here to register

10/13 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Speaker: Erick Solms, President, Simplitfy

Click here to register

10/14 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Speaker: Dr. Heather M. Johson, Preventive Cardiologist, Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute, Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Topic: How Your Heart Health Connects to Your Breast Health.

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

The Chamber’s 2022 Annual Magazine has arrived! This marquis publication is the complete guide to Living, Working, Learning and Playing in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. It also features many of our businesses and business leaders positively impacting our special region. As a member, your business is listed in the magazine and you have access to as many copies as you would like. Share with your colleagues, clients, friends and neighbors! If you are interested in obtaining copies, please contact Firdaus Dotiwala.

Next Saturday, the Boca Raton Museum of Art opens the world premiere exhibition of Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru! 3,000 years in the making, 192 priceless artifacts and objects never featured before will all be on display right here in Boca Raton! This all-new, immersive experience will transport you to the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. You will walk among a stunning selection of artifacts from royal tombs that include spectacular objects that belonged to noble Andean lords. Plunge into the Amazon rainforest and come face-to-face with one of the most impressive collections of gold treasures to ever tour the world. This is a limited run and will only be featured until Sunday, March 6, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Let us continue to remain focused on maintaining those healthy and safe habits that we developed a year and a half ago. Be mindful of physical distancing when appropriate and keep a mask and hand sanitizer ready – just in case. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432

p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780