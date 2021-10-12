Manufacturing Job Fair at PBSC Oct. 29

PBSC is teaming up with CareerSource Palm Beach County and the South Florida Manufacturers Association to help manufacturers fill high-demand positions

Boca Raton, FL – Local manufacturers will be eager to find qualified job candidates at the Manufacturing Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Public Safety Conference Center (PSD 108) on the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Open to the public, this free hiring event will give priority entry to veterans (with military ID) from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

All attendees are encouraged to register with EmployFlorida.com prior to the job fair, which will speed entry at the fair, and to bring copies of their résumé. (On the website, click “Sign In” and select Option 3.)

Co-sponsored by CareerSource Palm Beach County and the South Florida Manufacturers Association, the job fair will bring together 20 hiring manufacturers looking to fill a wide range of positions, from entry-level to management, that encompass all areas of manufacturing, from product production to rapid prototyping, design engineering, quality assurance, administration and technical sales.

South Florida is growing quickly into a manufacturing hub. According to CareerSource Palm Beach County, there is a significant shortage of skilled workers in certain types of manufacturing. Currently in the county, there are over 800 manufacturers employing 19,900 workers with average annual earnings of $41,541.

Palm Beach State works closely with local manufacturers to develop programs that deliver the targeted skills industry needs. At the fair, attendees will be able to learn about PBSC programs in various industrial trades and advanced manufacturing areas, including in welding, machining, engineering technology, mechatronics, lean manufacturing, rapid prototyping, AutoCAD, NCCER certifications and more.

Employers interested in exhibiting at this job fair should contact Victory Asher at [email protected] or call 561-340-1060, x2491 (office) or 561-313-7447 (cell); or Allen Brake at [email protected] or 561.340.1060 x2491.

Palm Beach State College

Founded in 1933 as Florida’s first public community college, Palm Beach State College has been an integral player in the growth and prosperity of Palm Beach County. Our graduates impact every industry and are community and business leaders. With more than 130 programs of study, PBSC offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, professional certificates, career training and lifelong learning. More than 40,000 students enroll annually in face-to-face, online, live online and hybrid classes at five convenient locations in Lake Worth, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Belle Glade and Loxahatchee Groves. Learn more at www.palmbeachstate.edu.

CareerSource Palm Beach County

CareerSource offers virtual and in-person job fairs, classes and facilities for job searches, grants for job skills training for those who qualify, career development and consulting – at no cost! During the past five program years, CareerSource Palm Beach County assisted nearly 60,000 residents to find employment ranging from entry-level to executive suite, with salaries from these jobs creating $1.2 billion in annual wages. CareerSource also awarded $10.1 million in grants to area businesses and employees for job training and educational assistance during that time. More information is at www.careersourcepbc.com.

CareerSource also provides services to help rebuild and sustain businesses in today’s challenging marketplace. CareerSource absorbs the cost of most of these services including recruitment, assessments and referrals of qualified job candidates; space and staff assistance for screening/interviewing candidates; and grants for training employees.

South Florida Manufacturers Association

The SFMA has held the distinction of being the dedicated resource for manufacturers in South Florida since 1961, saving its members time and money through advocacy, networking and resources. SFMA prides itself on being member-driven – creating new products and services as members’ needs change. The mission of the SFMA has remained constant throughout its history: To Serve Manufacturers. The SFMA advocates for manufacturers across the South Florida region covering eight counties that include: Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Indian River. This territory serves 6,000 manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.sfma.org.