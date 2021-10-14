Machu Picchu artifact exhibition opens at Boca Museum of Art this weekend

The Boca Raton Museum of Art will be premiering its exhibit of Machu Picchu artifacts on Oct. 16.

As reported by WPLG, the exhibit, “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru,” will show visitors 192 Andean gold and silver artifacts.

The exhibits on loan to the Boca Museum from Museo Larco in Lima, Peru and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón in Aguas Calientes, Peru.

After its debut in the Boca Museum, the exhibit will leave the U.S. and go on an international tour.

“It is an honor to premier Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and to partner with such esteemed cultural institutions to bring this exhibition to the United States,” says Executive Director of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Irvin Lippman.

“We look forward to introducing South Florida and the world to the wonders of Machu Picchu and the power and beauty of the Inca civilization for what promises to be a memorable exhibition,” continues Lippman.

The exhibit will also feature the first virtual reality experience of Machu Picchu which was recorded with drone-VR technology in 2020. It was the first time in recent years that the “City in the Sky” was empty.

“Through this unprecedented experience, visitors will come face-to-face with history in a whole new way. We are excited to bring to the market this immersive exhibition for guests to encounter the ancient cultures who lived in this impressive fortress 7,000 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains,” says Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon.

A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization Inkaterra Asociación and the Ministry of Culture of Peru. Inkaterra Asociación is vital to the conservation of Amazonian forests. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the Boca Museum’s website.