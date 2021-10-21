Lynn University College of Communication and Design announces plans for NFT Museum

Chamber Member Update

Lynn University’s Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of Communication and Design, under the direction of Dean Cesar Santalo, announced plans to create an NFT Museum.

“We are at the forefront of digital technology and the ongoing trends in the art world—that is why we believe creating the NFT Museum will allow us to develop new and dynamic partnerships with artists, museums, galleries, collectors and tech companies in South Florida,” said Santalo. “Lynn will be one of the first universities in the country to create an NFT collection.”

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, refer to tokenizing digital art through crypto platforms—a process that allows artists to authenticate their original digital works. Lynn’s NFT collection will allow the university to build a robust portfolio of digital assets.

As he prepares to launch the NFT Digital Museum, Santalo is looking to recruit volunteers to curate art and build the collection and bring a deep understanding of the fine arts to Lynn’s program. Eventually, the museum will include digital and augmented reality galleries displayed on campus for guests and the campus community to view.

“Lynn is uniquely positioned to be a pioneer in digital arts due to its culture of innovation,” said Santalo. “Creating this NFT Museum will reaffirm Lynn as one of the region’s most innovative colleges and help maintain a modern academic environment.”

Lynn’s College of Communication and Design is scheduling various events to facilitate discussions on digital art and the NFT industry, including more sustainable techniques to create and transfer assets. Learn more at lynn.edu/events or by emailing [email protected].