Local Woman wins two Mega Millions lottery tickets

A Boca Raton woman truly has luck on her side after winning not one, but two $2 million Mega Million tickers earlier this month.

Each winning Megaplier ticket held by Susan Fitton, 64, was worth $2 million, Florida Lottery officials announced this week.

Fitton purchased both tickets at Prop Mart on West Camino Real. According to the Florida Lottery, Fitton’s tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers for the drawing back on September 14.

The Prop Mart where Fitton made the purchase will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.