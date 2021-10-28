Local students with disabilities create new coffee cart

Boca Raton students at the Unicorn Children’s Foundation are debuting a new coffee bar cart.

As reported by WPTV, the new bar cart will be led by neurodiverse children from ages 16 to 20.

In the coming months, the foundation will open a full-service coffee shop called “Special Percs Cafe.”

“Special Percs Cafe” is under construction and is expected to be completed in the coming months. It will be located in Mizner Park in Boca Raton.

The coffee bar cart will be revealed Nov. 1 during a beneficial golf tournament for the organization at the Boca West Country Club.

Unicorn Children’s Foundation is an organization dedicated to helping those with developmental differences who may be isolated or need support.

The developmental differences include dyslexia, autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, OCD, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and Oppositional Defiance Disorder.

