Published On: Wed, Oct 27th, 2021

Lion Country Safari KOA Awarded Highest Honors

 By Robert S Weinroth

West Palm Beach – Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has awarded Lion Country Safari’s KOA campground its highest accolades, the KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award, for 2022. Lion Country Safari’s campground exhibits the highest levels of guest service and satisfaction and allows campers to get a feel for sleeping in the wild, right next door to Lion Country Safari’s drive-through preserve. Guests staying at the campground can sleep to the sounds of nighttime Africa, including the whoop of siamangs and the roar of lions.  

About the KOA President’s Award: 

“The KOA President’s Award is proudly presented to KOA campgrounds that excel in providing great camping facilities and consistently high levels of guest service. Chosen by KOA’s camping guests through satisfaction surveys and KOA’s own stringent quality review, recipients of the President’s Award are dedicated to providing great KOA camping.” 

About the KOA Founder’s Award:  

“Dave Drum, founder of KOA, was an extraordinary visionary and dreamer. The recipients of KOA’s premiere achievement, the KOA Founder’s Award, share Dave’s dream of providing the highest quality camping facilities while exceeding KOA guests’ expectations. As leaders in outdoor hospitality, recipients embody Dave’s vision of a providing excellence for generations of campers.” 

Lion Country Safari’s KOA campground opened in November 1983 as a full-service campground with 230 sites, including cabins, pull-through sites and tent sites. Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to over 900 animals, including some of the world’s iconic species, roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. Lion Country Safari’s mission is to be a leader in animal care, conservation and education to inspire people through connections with wildlife in a fun, family-friendly environment. For more information, please call the main office at (561) 793-1084, the KOA campground at 561-793-9797, or visit us online at www.lioncountrysafari.com.   

About the Author

