Leadership Palm Beach County Announces 2021 Holiday Breakfast

The event will be co-chaired by Senator Bobby Powell, Jr., and Jessica Clasby.

Boca Raton, FL– Leadership Palm Beach County (LPBC) has announced that its annual Holiday Breakfast, presented by Jupiter Medical Center, will take place on the morning of Friday, December 3, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. After holding a successful Drive-Through Holiday Breakfast in December of 2020, LPBC and its Holiday Breakfast Committee are excited to return to a more traditional format and venue, and they are enjoying working with the Kravis Center to ensure that this event is safe and fun for all.

Spearheading the planning of this year’s Holiday Breakfast are event Co-Chairs Senator Bobby Powell, Jr., member of the Florida Senate, District 30, and LPBC Class of 2011, and Jessica Clasby, Senior Director of Public Relations for the Florida Sugar Cane League and LPBC Class of 2020. Event Co-Chair Jessica Clasby shared about the duo’s excitement in leading the committee for this special event, saying, “Senator Powell and I are incredibly excited to celebrate the Holiday Breakfast with community as we continue the Leadership Palm Beach County tradition of gathering gifts for our local nonprofits.”

LPBC’s Annual Holiday Breakfast serves many purposes each year. Most importantly, as Jessica Clasby referenced, the Holiday Breakfast celebrates the season of giving! Event guests are encouraged to bring toys and gift cards to donate to the toy drive at the event. This toy drive benefits four local children’s charities, each one representing one of the four parts of our county (North, South, East, & West). Each year, LPBC’s network of Alumni and friends are given the opportunity to nominate children’s charities to be considered for this toy drive, and one charity from each of the four geographic areas is then randomly selected from this pool of nominated organizations to be one of the lucky toy drive recipients. This is just one way that LPBC works to ensure that the whole county is represented and supported throughout the year. If you would like to nominate a children’s charity to be one of this year’s toy drive recipients, you may do so at tinyurl.com/LPBCToyDrive21.

In addition to the toy drive, LPBC’s annual Holiday Breakfast is an opportunity for Alumni and community members to convene and celebrate the holiday season. The event features many fun holiday elements including a silent auction, entertainment performed by local groups, and an update on the state of LPBC.

After a year of reduced and altered in-person events, LPBC’s Alumni base is excited to put on their masks and return to the Kravis Center for this cherished breakfast event. As Leadership Palm Beach County continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they want to assure event attendees that the COVID Policy related to their Programs, Events, and Committee meetings remains in effect. Attendees are required to wear a mask while indoors except when actively eating or drinking and, to the extent possible, encouraged to practice social distancing.

LPBC invites all members of our community to join them in kicking off the holiday season and supporting the four children’s charities by attending this year’s Holiday Breakfast. To purchase tickets or see sponsorship opportunities, visit LeadershipPBC.org/Holiday-Breakfast. Press passes are available; please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Leadership Palm Beach County

Leadership Palm Beach County, Inc., is an educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to foster awareness of community issues and promote efficient communication and cooperative relationships between existing and emerging community leaders. LPBC’s stated mission is to educate and unite leaders to build a better community. Initiated in 1983 through a collaborative effort of the local Chambers of Commerce, LPBC has prepared about 2,000 graduates for enhanced community leadership roles. Learn more about LPBC at LeadershipPBC.org.