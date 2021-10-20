Kim Seon Ho is removed from upcoming films after controversy

Image courtesy of Forbes

Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is removed from his upcoming films and shows after a controversy with his ex-girlfriend.

As reported by The Times of India, Ho’s ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting and forcing her to have an abortion.

Ho is a lead in the series “Hometown CHa-Cha-Cha” and will now be released from his role in “2 Days & 1 Night Season4” as will be replaced from his role in “2 O’Clock Date.”

The production company JK FIlm of “Dog Days” states that “It’s a bit burdensome to keep going with Kim Seon Ho because it’s the role of a romantic couple. We have spoken with the agency, decided to replace him, and are taking the necessary steps.”

The movie “Sad Tropics” which Ho was supposed to star in has not made a decision. In a statement, they said “Nothing has been decided so far regarding actor Kim Seon Ho. We are discussing the matter.”

Ho has issued an apology letter to his ex-girlfriend, fans and co-stars who have been affected by his “inconsiderate actions.”