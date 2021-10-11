Junior League of Boca Raton Announces the Woman Volunteer of the Year

Nominees Representing 21 Local Non-Profits

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton has announced the nominees for 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. The nominees are outstanding volunteers from 21 nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County that are being recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve. They will be honored during the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Saks Fifth Avenue runway fashion show on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton.

The organizations and nominees are: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra de Varona, The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, The Women’s Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, Best Foot Forward; Palmaria Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theatre; Marcie Gorman, The National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem Program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Caregiving Youth; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Junior League of Boca Raton; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofits First; Celine Thibault, Best Buddies Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, The George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Boca Raton Historical Society; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; and Sarah Kudish, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

“We are thrilled to recognize such incredible women who prevailed and did so much for our community even through challenging times including a pandemic,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “We feel like we are having a Renaissance of Community, which is our theme for this year’s event. It is a special privilege to honor these giving women and nonprofits,”said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton.

The honorary chair for the 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is Holli Rockwell Trubinsky. Co-chairs are Kari Oeltjen and Clara Acero. Committee members include Samantha Bloom, Sosy Faradyan, Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Jacqueline Martin, Joanne Nachio, Whitney Owens, Erica Perez, Diana Pulte and Michelle Worthington Hillard.

The JLBR is honored to partner with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute as the Award Sponsor and Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton as the Fashion Show Sponsor. Saks Fifth Avenue will once again produce a state-of-the-art runway show that will entertain and inspire guests during the luncheon. The media sponsor is Boca Raton Magazine.

General tickets are $200. VIP tickets are $300 and can be purchased at (website). For more information on the event, email [email protected] or call 561-620-2553. Tickets to the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and sponsorship information is at www.jlbr.org

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $600,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through its focus on child welfare and community support.

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is made up of over 600 highly motivated, influential women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action of trained volunteers.

To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton