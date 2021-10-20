Jude Estime Joins Boca Helping Hands as Controller

Jude Estime

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands has appointed Jude Estime as its controller. Born and raised in Haiti, Estime moved to the United States in 2002 to reunite with his family.

He received his Associate in Arts degree from Palm Beach State College, Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University, and Master of Accounting and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nova Southeastern University. Estime is a certified non-profit accounting professional and State of Florida Notary Public.

Before joining Boca Helping Hands, Estime worked for The Arc of the Glades, as the Finance Officer, served as an Assistant Business Manager for the GEO Group, Inc., as well as a Staff Accountant at both FoundCare, Inc. and Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. He has trained and developed junior team members in each of his previous roles, improving efficiency and quality through implementation of standard operating procedures.

Estime is a member of the Leadership Glades class of 2019 and the Leadership Palm Beach County Focus Group class of 2019. He volunteers with We Help Community Development, United Way Palm Beach County Volunteer Income Tax Assistant (VITA) program, SCORE of Palm Beach County, and Groves Elementary School career day.

In his spare time, Jude likes gardening, playing soccer with his nephews, listening to music, and teaching Introductory Accounting and Individual Income tax courses as an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College.

“I’m excited to be working with Boca Helping Hands,” said Estime. “The work they do in the community, to not only feed people but also provide job training and job readiness coaching, along with financial assistance, is some of the most important work being done in Palm Beach County right now.”

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at five Palm Beach County locations and serves over 90,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.