Image courtesy of Buzzfeed News

Actor Jonah Hill asks fans to “stop commenting” on his body image saying “it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”

As reported by The Independent, Hill made his request to fans via Instagram.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body. Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect,” says Hill in an Instagram post.

Fellow actors and fans filled the post with supportive comments to the actor. Celebrities like SZA, Sharon Stone, Aidy Bryant and Daniel Franzese also supported the actor’s post.

Hill has spoken about his journey with self-acceptance in the past. In February 2021, Hill was featured in a Daily Mail article showing him changing out of a wetsuit after surfing. The actor revealed that he didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” says Hill.