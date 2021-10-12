JIM MORAN INSTITUTE EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR SMALL BUSINESS EXECUTIVE PROGRAM IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Boca Chamber Member Update

Palm Beach, Fla. — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, in Florida State University’s College of Business, has extended the application deadline for its Spring 2022 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) in Palm Beach County to Wednesday, October 20.

The SBEP is designed for CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and presidents of small businesses. Graduates emerge with the skills and training needed to capitalize on opportunities, implement best practice management and turn challenges into strategic advantage.

Offered at no cost to participants, the SBEP consists of nine sessions, each focusing on a specific aspect of growing and managing a business. Starting in January and running through May, the sessions will be held in-person once a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every two weeks. While the sessions are typically held in-person, the sessions may move to an online format and/or be rescheduled to accommodate social distancing requirements.

“The biggest thing we have to learn as entrepreneurs is that we don’t know everything,” said Rigo Garcia, president and CEO of RigStar Digital Media and an SBEP graduate. “We have to keep learning, keep pivoting and keep getting better. The Jim Moran Institute is a great organization to add to your team and a wonderful resource for your entrepreneurial journey.”

Applicants must be actively involved in running a business, be a key decision-maker and their company must have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees.

Program graduates receive a certificate and have the opportunity to be a part of an ongoing peer roundtable. They are also encouraged to participate in workshops, conferences and other Jim Moran Institute events. Since 2009, the South Florida team has guided and graduated 36 classes through its executive programs.

To apply for the Spring 2022 SBEP in Palm Beach County, visit https://bit.ly/3AlJZJL. For more information, or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact [email protected], call 954-546-2735 or visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship cultivates, trains and inspires entrepreneurial leaders through world-class executive education, applied training, public recognition and leading-edge research.

Jim Moran was an automotive pioneer and an entrepreneur at heart, who at the age of 7, sold soda pop at sandlot baseball diamonds in Chicago. With a career that spanned more than six decades, he built an amazing chronicle of achievements in the automobile industry.

His vision for the Jim Moran Institute was to provide opportunities that would help others become more successful business owners. A 1995 contribution from Jim and Jan Moran and JM Family Enterprises established the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the Florida State University College of Business. Since 2011, further enhancements to the Jim Moran Institute and its outreach have been made possible by Jan Moran and The Jim Moran Foundation.

For more information, visit jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu.

About the South Florida Operations

The Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida Operation’s office serves entrepreneurs, business owners and nonprofit leaders in the South Florida community through multiple programs designed to take advantage of local resources. Providing executive education and leveraging the resources of the Jim Moran Institute, the South Florida Operations helps its clients’ businesses – and the region’s economy – grow and prosper.

With offices based in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, South Florida Operations’ services are for for-profit and nonprofit businesses and are geared toward CEOs, entrepreneurs, business owners and presidents whose companies have been established for at least three years and have five or more employees. Services are provided for little to no cost.