Itz Why LLC Presents the launch of Inner Power Partners with an after-hours vacation celebration at a local hidden gem!

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL October 4, 2021 – Itz Why LLC presents the Inner Power Partners (IPP) Launch Celebration, taking place at the Wyndham Deerfield on October 21, 2021, and featuring the IPP Team Lynn Lessell of Itz Why LLC, Dina Legland of Wellness Warriors for Life, Nicole Gonzalez-Cumberbatch of NGC Consulting, and Matthew Hamburger of Posture Police.

More details about the event, such as:

IPP Team introductions & IPP opportunities

Meet other like-minded professionals,

Early bird tickets are $35 until October 8, 2021, $40 until October 9-20, 2021, Same day purchase $50 (online registration or at the door) Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170536563452

This after-hours escape is a one-time opportunity to meet, mingle, and discover how to unlock greater success potential with unlimited expertise & support!

Special thanks to fellow Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce members The

Wyndham Deerfield and Naomi Richter for hosting this event.

“When we consistently run on that daily hamster wheel of work and home routines, living may

feel more like a flatlined EKG without a support team to bring our heartbeat back to

living. IPP is the support team that helps you take back control of your life to surpass your

success goals and love your life again.”

– Lynn Lessell CHWC Itz Why LLC Founder & IPP Founder and President

IPP Team

• Lynn Lessell-The Identity Coach Certified Health/Life Coach, Facilitator of

Compassionate Integrity Training, Functional Nutrition and Board Certified Training,

BBA-mentor & consultant

• Dina Legland- RN, EMT, Certified Health/Life coach

• Nicole Gonzalez-Cumberbatch- Corporate VP, HR Management, President of NGC

Consulting

• Matthew Hamburger- Certified Neuromuscular Therapist

Itz Why LLC founder, Lynn Lessell, recognized the desire for additional support of many professionals to further success paths and regain a balanced lifestyle. The triumph of the ongoing collective support amongst her colleagues, the now IPP Team, led her to introduce the importance of launching this new beneficial concept to a larger group of professionals.

LEARN MORE ABOUT IPP.

REGISTER TODAY!

Contact Information: Lynn Lessell 561-717-3090 innerpowerpartners.com