Ideal Nutrition Opens Brand New Boca Raton Store

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Florida, October 15th, 2021 – Ideal Nutrition is proud to announce the opening of the brand-new Ideal Nutrition store located in Boca Raton, Florida. It’s with great excitement that we invite you to the grand opening of the store on Saturday, October 16th, at 12 pm – 4pm. The 50 first guests will receive a special swag bag. Throughout the day everyone will enjoy 15% off all in-store purchases at the Boca Raton store. Raffles and coupons will be distributed as well to everyone who joins the celebration. The Ideal Nutrition team is beyond excited and proud to join the great Boca Raton community!

The store is located at 329 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, and customer service can be reached at 561-437-6100 or by email at [email protected]. Hours of operation are the following: Monday: 9 am-7 pm, Tuesday-Friday: 9 am- 6 pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9 am- 5 pm.

Ideal Nutrition is a meal delivery company located in Palm Beach County with three storefronts in Downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton. The primary goal is to provide healthy meals so you can achieve the best health of your life. From Paleo and Keto to Vegan and Vegetarian, Ideal Nutrition has something for every person and every lifestyle. The Ideal Nutrition Team is committed to helping you lead a happier, healthier, more rewarding life. It’s fresh, healthy, convenient.