HEY, DON’T BELITTLE B

Talk about being “subtle,” how’d you like to be that sissy letter “b” in belittling words like “subtle?”

Can you imagine what it’s like being the lonely, silent “B” in “B-quiet” words like “doubt,” or “debt” or “debtor?”

It’s about as sissy-subtle as a letter can get.

No, I’d want to be a bold “b” in masculine words like blast, bombshell, even belligerent, if that’s what it takes to stand out and be pronounced like you’re someBody.

I don’t want to be a fraidy-cat B hiding behind a T.

So beam me up, Capt. Kirk. Let me Blast off with you to another Blanet ruled by B’s you cannot only see, but actually hear.

And tell Jeff Bezos he’s my hero, actually my Bero, with whom I’d love to have a Beer!

By the way, I just finished reading a Brilliant Book, The Beer Diet, by Gary GreenBerg!

What a Blockbuster it’s going to Be!

Bravo!

I suppose one could say I have a sort of bee in my bonnet about letter B.

Besides an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in December on Amazon from Mascot Books. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.