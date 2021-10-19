HADASSAH KEEPS GROWING…NEW CHAPTER FORMS

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Hadassah Florida Atlantic – Bobbi Prager, President proudly announces the October 14, 2021 chartering of its newest chapter – Veda Chaya at Valencia Cay Hadassah in Port St Lucie.



Veda Chaya at Valencia Cay is fortunate to have at its helm Marge Brownstein and Sheryl Weitman, co-Presidents. The chapter board is enhanced by Cynthia McWhinnie – Treasurer, Maureen Goldstein – Records Administrator, Nadine Silverman & Anna Maria Tozzi – Secretaries, Rhonda Farkas – Education & Advocacy VP, Laurie Vandoezelaar – Program VP, Felice Rosen & Carol Roman – Philanthropy VP’s, and Marlene Weisler – Membership/Outreach VP.



To learn more about Veda Chaya at Valencia Cay Hadassah which is open to residents of the Valencia Cay community in Port St Lucie, please contact the Region office at 561-498-1012 or [email protected]



The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 51 chapters and 25,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality. For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.