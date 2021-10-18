ENCORE PALM BEACH COUNTY CELEBRATING AGE-FRIENDLY EMPLOYERS

Chamber Member Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Oct. 18, 2021 – On Friday, October 29, 2021 Encore of Palm Beach County will host its first Annual Wisdom & Experience Works for Business Awards Breakfast at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach. The event focus is to celebrate employers in Palm Beach County who stand out for their commitment to hiring, retaining, and reskilling mature workers as well as fostering engaged intergenerational teams.

“It’s been reported by many sources, including AARP that workers 55 and above have been disproportionately impacted by job loss due to the pandemic. Many need to work but what we have seen historically is that often, mature workers will have a more difficult time getting hired,” stated Marilyn Bieber, an Encore PBC volunteer. “With Florida ranking among the highest states in the US for the percentage of population aged 55 and over, failure to address the problem will negatively impact Palm Beach County’s economy” she added.

Founded in 2016 by Rosemary Nixon, Encore of Palm Beach County is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to securing employment and volunteer opportunities for mature workers.

“I started the organization to help mature adults who wanted to remain engaged in society. I discovered that many were having trouble obtaining employment and needed jobs,” says Nixon. “The problem persists now more than ever.”

Tickets for Encore of Palm Beach County’s October 29th event can be purchased at https://www.encorepbc.org/wisdom-experience.

About Encore of Palm Beach County

Encore of Palm Beach County, Inc is a 501c3 founded by retired financial advisor turned retirement coach, Rosemary Nixon. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, it is part of the larger national Encore network.

Volunteer run, the vision of Encore of Palm PBC is to offer mature adults options to use their life and work experience in new careers, paid and unpaid, to improve their communities.

For more about Encore of Palm Beach County go to https://www.encorepbc.org. To obtain an interview, contact media liaison at (561) 373-7066 or [email protected]