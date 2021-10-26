Allison Turner (Chair of PEP Leads Group), Debra Tendrich Founder and President of Eat Better Live Better and PEP Leads Group Member), Karen Laurence (PEP Leads Group Member) at Do Good Delray Launch Breakfast Photo: MasterWing Creative Agency

Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce PEP Leads Group to Raise Funds for Eat Better Live Better through Do Good Delray Event

Boca Raton, FL – Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce PEP Leads Group and Eat Better Live Better have Partnered with Purpose for a Connect 4 Tournament – a Do Good Delray event on Wednesday, October 27 from 5:30pm to 8pm at Aloft Delray Beach (202 SE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483). Enjoy drinks, lite bites, networking, raffles, prizes and more! Tickets are $20 to come and network, $30 come to play in the Connect 4 Tournament. Proceeds benefit Eat Better Live Better. Register now at connect4tournament.eventbrite.com

Eat Better Live Better is a non-profit that is focused on improving child and community health by providing nutrition education and healthy foods. From hands-on nutrition programs to delivering healthy groceries to families in need, EBLB believes that it is our duty to make sure that children and families understand the foods they eat and have access to nutrient-dense foods. “There is no reason for anyone to wonder where their next meal is coming from. That is why we feed with dignity and every dollar raised will help us fulfill our mission,” said Debra Tendrich, Founder and President of Eat Better Live Better.

Positive Enrichment for Professionals (PEP) is one of six leads groups that are part of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce. Leads Groups are a more specialized form of networking. These unique groups provide additional opportunities for members who are interested in a smaller, more focused, structured, and frequent form of networking based on referring business. Each group is an “exclusive seat” organization – meaning there isn’t competition within each group and provides referrals among the members. Debra Tendrich, Founder of Eat Better Live Better, is part of the group which inspired the partnership.

Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. An Art Showcase is the first of 14 Do Good Delray events this October. Check out the full calendar at delraybeach.com/dogooddelray. #DoGoodDelray #PartnerWithPurpose

About the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of nearly 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. In fact, the Delray Beach Chamber is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all Chambers in the United States.