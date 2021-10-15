Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, SKLAR Furnishings, and Excell Auto Group Host Pre-Mayors Ball Sponsors and Honoree Reception

Michael Walstrom, Arlene Herson, Jon Carter

Boca Raton, FL – Excell Auto Group and Karma Palm Beach, Sklar Furnishings, and Breakthru Beverages Florida rolled out the red carpet and luxury auto collection to host 2021 Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton pre-event sponsors and honorees reception in countdown to the sixth annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball.

As an exciting prelude to the “main” event on Saturday, November 13th at The Boca Raton, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and SKLAR Furnishings along with Ball Valet Sponsor, Excell Auto Group/Karma Palm Beach welcomed honorees, sponsors and committee members amidst a spectacular collection of luxury and exotic automobiles. While checking out a variety of Karma electric autos, including a model wrapped in pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, wines, champagne and got the advanced opportunity to socialize and learn about and purchase “Chance to Win” tickets for a variety of experiential opportunities.

According to Mayors Ball Founding Co-Chair and 2021 event producer Jon Kaye with Kaye Communications, the gala will feature a “MasquerAid” theme with a cocktail reception followed by a grand epicurean experience by the Chefs of The Boca Raton (formerly known as The Boca Raton Resort & Club). The band Soul Survivors will entertain guests throughout the evening with a program including dining, dancing, live auction, awards and “Chance To Win” drawings. “Chance to Win” a Karma automobile for a weekend and a two-night stay at The Loews South Beach Resort; a six-night stay at a North Carolina Mountain Retreat and two opportunities for a two-night stay at the Opal Grand Resort & Spa. A live auction will feature a pair of custom-designed drop earrings by Cristino, a Celebrity Cruise, hotel stays, privately catered dinner parties and more.

Celebrating “The Best of Boca” this Boca Raton Mayors Ball “Service Above Self” fundraiser is an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations that through their daily community involvement and business practices promote the city of Boca Raton positively and showcase Boca Raton as a great place to live, work, play and educate. Thus, the highlight of the gala will again be the annual presentation of the George Long Awards sponsored by Florida Power & Light – named for the City’s first appointed mayor in 1924. This year’s event honors the following who have each “championed the tradition of bringing indelible visionary ideas and transformation to Boca Raton.”



Office Depot (For-Profit Category)

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum (Nonprofit Category)

Arlene Herson (Individual Category)

The 2021 Boca Raton Mayors Ball sponsors to date include Gale Wechsler/The Wechsler Foundation, ADT, Sun Capital Partners, Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation, Boca Raton Airport Authority, Baptist Health South Florida/Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Penn-Florida Companies, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Excell Auto Group Karma Palm Beach, CP Group, FPL, Kaye Communications, Sklar Furnishings, Jonathan Whitney, Anchor Bank, Gray Robinson Law, E.M. Lynn Foundation, Geo Group, Frances & Arthur D’Almeida, Howard Guggenheim, Berman Law Group, Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, Arlene Herson, Aequus Partners, Ocean Properties/OPAL Grand, Dunay Miskal Backman, Modernizing Medicine, Konis Family Dental, Breakthru Beverages, Transworld Business Advisors, Schmidt Family Foundation, The Law Offices of Pamela Higer Polani, Mark & Marilyn Swillinger, Eda & Cliff Viner, David N. Wolofsky, Esq., Howard & Evelyn Tai, Constance Scott, Champion Home Healthcare, Margie & Maurice Plough, Jr., The Siegel Law Group, The Spritz Group, Bruce Spizler, Francesca Daniels, Loews Hotels, The Boca Raton, Oceans 234, Patricia Duch, Rapoport’s RG, Bradford Portraits, Casa de Montecristo, Lifestyle Giftware, Grigsby Design, Plum Productions, and Boca Raton Magazine.

Pre-Mayors Ball Sponsors and Honoree Reception

The opportunity to support the gala’s “health and wellness” mission is open to the public through the purchase of “Chance-To-Win” ticket opportunities at $100 each for one of the four drawings for sought-after experiences valued from $1,200 to $3,000. Only 200 tickets will be sold; 100% of sales going directly to the “Service Above Self” Fund for health and wellness programs benefitting area nonprofits. Purchasers need not be present to win To purchase “Chance To Win” tickets, visit https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/item/mb-chance-to-win

To attend the sixth annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, visit: https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/item/mayor-s-ball-ticket

For more information visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org, or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166 x 2 or email [email protected].

About Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton: Presented the Rotary International’s 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award and recognized as Rotary District 6930’s 2018-2019, 2017-2018 and 2014-2015 “Rotary Club of the Year”, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, friendship, camaraderie and trust.