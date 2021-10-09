Doc’s All American in Delray Beach withdraws application for its iconic destination

Image courtesy of WPTV

The owner of Doc’s all American in Delray Beach will no longer seek its iconic location for the site. As reported by WPTV, the ice cream and burger restaurant had closed earlier this year.

During a commission meeting on Oct. 5, the public commented on their love for the 1950s restaurant.

“That would be where I would get lunch, great milkshakes,” said one person. “Every time I picked her up from school, we used to go there and have shakes,” said another speaker.

The commission voted in favor of making Doc’s a historic site with a 5-0 vote. However, the commission rejected a rezoning application for a property next to the restaurant. The rezoning would’ve allowed the restaurant to have more density for a three-story multi-use building.

Attorney Neil Schiller, who represents the landowner and developer of Doc’s, expected the rezoning to be approved by the city.

In a letter issued to the city, the group stated that they plan on including Doc’s in future proposals but are withdrawing their historic designation application. The manager member of Doc’s also issued a letter to the city of Delray Beach regarding the commission’s decision.

“Although we anticipate integrating the Doc’s building into our project, based on last night’s vote, unfortunately, we will be withdrawing our application referenced above. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact my counsel, Neil Schiller,” says managing member John Murphy.

“We are shocked about what happened last night, and we are trying to figure out what the next positive step is for us and the community,

says Schiller.